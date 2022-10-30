Watch Now
Chuck E. Cheese wants to make sure every kid can celebrate Halloween

Chuck E. Cheese will open early to make sure kids with Autism and other sensory disorders feel included in Halloween festivities.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 13:59:32-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every child wants to join in on the Halloween fun, but for children with Autism or who may get overwhelmed easily by all the commotion of the holiday, Chuck E. Cheese will be having a Sensory Sensitive Halloween party perfect for your little trick-or-treater.

Kids who struggle with sensory issues can enjoy their local Chuck E. Cheese with dimmed lighting, sugar-free candy, turned-down music, and just a calmer overall experience while still celebrating.

Chuck E. Cheese will open early — families can enjoy this Halloween party from 9 to 11 a.m. There will still be a Halloween costume contest and other fun activities for kids to enjoy.

Select Chuck E. Cheese's around the country have been hosting Sensory Sensitive Sundays once a month since 2016 in partnership with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders.

General Manager of the Murfreesboro Chuck E. Cheese, Chris Cuccia, said for many kids those Sundays are their first time being able to really experience the fun park.

"As everybody knows, Chuck E Cheese is the place where a kid can be a kid," said Cuccia. "We want to make sure that means all kids and we want to make sure we're including every single person. So it's super important that we hit this area of people that have never had this experience to come on a normal day."

Families who do love the full Chuck E. Cheese experience and are looking for some Halloween fun, during its normal hours it will be nothing but candy and costumes still, so every child can have a safe environment to celebrate the holiday.

