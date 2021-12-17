Church community raises money for family who lost everything in house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville church community is raising money to help a family who lost almost everything in a house fire less than two weeks before Christmas.

The fire happened around 5 a.m. Thursday morning at a home on Albion Street in Nashville. The family of six, including four children, thankfully made it out alive.

Security cameras at a nearby business recorded a person walking around just before the fire erupted. Investigators are still looking for this person and have asked for the public's help in identifying them.

Members of the Mount Nebo Baptist Church have come together to help the victims of this fire, who lost everything less than two weeks before Christmas.

"I personally got the news Thursday morning, around 10 o'clock. And it's just a heartbreaking situation because we know them personally, members of our church, they've been here for maybe three years or better," said Tommy Jordan, a deacon at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. "It was really devastating to hear that situation especially with them asleep. You know, they have four children. I mean, it could have been a whole lot worse."

Jordan said it was placed on his heart to help this family, who are also his friends, by creating a GoFundMe account to help them get back on their feet.

"They only came out, I think they had a few pictures and a couple of Christmas presents and the clothes on their back, that’s all they had with them," Jordan said.

If you have any information about the fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day. You can remain anonymous when providing information.

Cash awards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.