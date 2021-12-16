Man caught on video setting fire to home on Albion Street in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire investigators are looking for a caught on video setting fire to a home on Albion Street Thursday morning.

Fire crews say around 5 a.m. they arrived in the 4000 block of Albion Street after receiving multiple reports of neighbors hearing a loud noise and seeing fire. Two adults and four children lived in the home, and all escaped safely.

Fire crews say they were able to save the back portion of the home, but the front half sustained heavy damage.

After putting out the fire, investigators found a nearby business that had security cameras recording during the fire — in that video, seen above, a person can be seen walking around prior to the fire. Investigators want to speak with anyone who has information about the person who set the fire and left the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day. You can remain anonymous when providing information.

Cash awards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.