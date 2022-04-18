Church feeds the homeless on Easter Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Volunteers with the First Church of the Nazarene helped feed more than 70 people experiencing homelessness.

While the dinners are hosted every Sunday, volunteers said the holiday is a great reminder that there is plenty of hope to go around.

Rev. Dr. Letitia Washington, minister at First Church of the Nazarene, said the work she does is a gesture of love for a community in need.

"It's just something that I know that I'm supposed to be doing. People who are hungry, I think the Bible says something about when I was hungry you fed me, when I was thirsty you gave me to drink, this is what we're supposed to be doing," she said.

Jean Sparks a regular volunteer said she continues to come back because she enjoys building relationships with others. She said she hopes people that come by feel loved.

"They know they are going to get a good hot meal, they're going to get fellowship, and hopefully know that we love them and that Jesus loves them," Sparks said.

Every week there are around a dozen volunteers who help serve food for people.

While the number fluctuates they provide around 60 to 85 meals every week.

Judy Hader is the kitchen manager and has helped organize the weekly dinners for four years. She said everyone deserves a hot meal and even stores away emergency food in case it's needed.

"I don't want to send anyone away without food," she said.