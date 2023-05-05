Churches offer alternative parking options ahead of Taylor Swift concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are now less than 24 hours out from Taylor Swift taking the stage at Nissan Stadium on an already big weekend of events in Nashville.

Metro Police says traffic will be a major issue and they're urging everyone to have a plan on how to get to and from the stadium.

The First Church of the Nazarene will be opening up their lot for those willing to pay $30 to park, beginning each day at 3 p.m.

The church, just blocks away from Nissan Stadium, is just one of many groups offering alternative parking options as tens of thousands descend on Nashville this weekend.

"For Titans games here, we sell out our parking lot, there's a ton of people parking everywhere," said Harley Kizer, with the church. "I think this one is going to be a little bit more hectic."

Kizer says the proceeds from the parking fees go to fund the church's missionary and other worship work.