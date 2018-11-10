Metro's overflow shelter opens as temps plunge

Hannah McDonald
8:29 AM, Nov 9, 2018
8:41 AM, Nov 10, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro's overflow shelter has opened as temperatures plunged overnight. A Freeze Warning remains in effect Saturday night across Middle Tennessee. 

When the temperature drops to below freezing, the city of Nashville can add more shelters.

At 5 p.m. on a night that is expected to be cold, a team determines if an overflow shelter is necessary. That is a shelter that is not available all the time.

On Friday night, Metro's overflow shelter opened at 7 p.m. at Shelby Park Community Center.

There are year-round shelter beds at Nashville Rescue Mission, but when temperatures are 28 degrees or colder, the Room In The Inn can open 150-250 additional shelter beds.

Open Table Nashville canvasses the community at 7 p.m. on nights that dip below freezing.

Metro Police officers are deployed to check on people who do not have a permanent home.

In Murfreesboro, the cold patrol said shelters will be open Friday and Saturday night. Sign-in is between 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and dinner will be served. Men can stay at First Baptist Church and women can go to the St. Margaret's entrance of St. Paul Episcopal Church.

