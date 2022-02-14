City fences up homeless encampment under Jefferson Street bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro City officials have fenced up the well-known homeless camp under the Jefferson Street bridge.

It’s not the first time officials have tried to close the encampment.

Back in May of 2021, Metro planned to close the homeless camp down. Officials said they wanted to move people to permanent housing.

In a statement, Mayor John Cooper's Office wrote:

"Our purpose is to find stable housing for every person living in the Jefferson Street bridge encampment. The population is currently down to 10 to 15 people per day. To date, nearly all of them have accepted Metro’s offer to find them a safe, healthy place to live through the work of our housing navigators."

It’s a situation that has many activists concerned and it’s even led Open Table Nashville to issue a call to action.

The non-profit that does outreach with the homeless community says the city does not have enough safe or affordable housing and it’s unfair to raid and evict homeless camps.