City hall turns into a classroom for Metro high schoolers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sometimes the best way to learn comes from hands-on experience.

That was the case today at the Metro Historic Courthouse, were local high school students got a crash course in local government.

Metro council member at-large Zulfat Suara organized the inaugural Youth in Local Government Day. It was a chance where students met with council members, school board members, and even Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell. The goal was to learn firsthand how the government operates and to also make connections with city leaders.

"We know we have a lot of issues in Nashville and we know these kids have ideas — but some of them don't even know how to articulate it or where to go," Suara said. "We wanted to give them the opportunity to say 'look - what are the issues you are facing in your community and how can we help?'"

Students were tasked with a presentation on a topic impacting their community. Those issues included addressing gun violence, the lack of safe and accessible bus operations, and the need for mental health support.

Antioch High School Senior Marko Doce told me his group chose to tackle affordable housing.

"We're trying to find a negotiable way to limit some corporations from purchasing too many houses but at the same time, not limit capitalism because that is the essence of our country."

Doce, who is headed to Vanderbilt University to study political science said the event was eye-opening — especially when it came to connecting with city leaders.

"I've learned they are a lot more accessible to the community that I formerly thought," he told me. "Before this, when you think of an elected official it was like someone out of reach or really hard to contact."

Students from Antioch, Pearl Cohn, and McGavock High Schools took part of the program as well as the mayor's Youth Council, and ambassadors with the Nashville Child and Youth Collaborative.