City leaders, historians, residents recording stories for event benefiting 2nd Avenue relief efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ahead of a benefit concert for Second Avenue, dozens of people are sharing stories about living and working in the historic district.

The two-hour event will be televised on NewsChannel5 on March 26.

"Any town or city can have chain stores and new construction of the bright and sparklies, but I mean our history is so deep here," Judy Bayer said.

On Monday, Bayer, formerly of the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency, joined Tim Walker, executive director of the Metropolitan Historical Commission and his predecessor Ann Roberts for an interview with film company Blackfip Creative.

"I was very pleased to be asked to share some of what I remember, what I think of Second Avenue, how I feel about Second Avenue because it's definitely something inside," Roberts said.

The stories shared by the trio and some 20 other people will air in conjunction with the musical performances. Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Lee Brice and Scotty McCreery are some of the musicians involved in the concert.

There is a goal to raise $2 million for immediate and long-term restoration and preservation of the Second Avenue neighborhood.

"People don't come to cities that have lost their soul and Nashville has such a deep soul and Second Avenue is such a part of that," Roberts said.