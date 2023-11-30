City of Dickson opens new fire station as area grows

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Dickson Fire department says a new fire station will cut down on response times on the east side of town as the city, like everywhere in Middle Tennessee, continues to grow.

We've reported on long waits for things like fire trucks and ambulances due to supply shortages — base frames and other parts — all made worse by the pandemic. This is something the Dickson fire department had to take into consideration.

"You kind of have to look into the future and be ready for a truck to come off the road, 3, 4, 5 years from now and planning all of that stuff so we can get the truck ordered," said Kane Sesler, Assistant Chief with the Dickson Fire Department.

But it's not just the trucks that took planning; even purchasing the land the station now sits on took years to get through — a test for any city looking at its needs down the road.

"I guess any advice would be, start looking now. Five, ten, even twenty years down the road, because land is not going to get any cheaper," Sesler said. "As my dad says, they're not making any more land, what's there is what we've got!"

