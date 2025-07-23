Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Franklin hosting 'Kids Day Summer Series' finale Wednesday morning

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Franklin is holding the finale to their Kids Day Summer Series Wednesday morning.

They're calling it Water Day and they say it's the perfect way for families to beat the heat while being outside enjoying fun and games.

It's a part of a month's long series to get children outside and active during the summer. This event, filled with fun and games, is designed for kids aged 5-12.

It's scheduled to take place at Pinkerton Park on Murfreesboro Road from 9 am to noon. Organizers say light snacks will be provided.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.

