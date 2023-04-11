City of Franklin set to consider 'community decency' resolution ahead of Pride permit decision

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin city leaders are deciding if they will approve or deny the permit for the annual Pride festival at Harlinsdale Farm. It would be the event's third year, but the decision has been put off until Tuesday night.

A majority of the board wanted to wait for a new "Community Decency" resolution to come up for a vote, before the permit approval.

These two things look like they are being linked in a way.

The community decency resolution defined indecent behavior:

"Any act or conduct that does not align with generally accepted community standards of behavior and conduct, including but not limited to nudity, lewd or sexually suggestive behavior, indecent exposure, sexual acts, excessive and offensive intimate public displays of affection. Any behavior that violates state and local laws or regulations," the resolution said.

If passed it said the resolution will be enforced to the fullest extent of state law.

Penalties:

Forfeit Use: Any group, non-profit, organization, school, or organized group or gathering of a group of people using public spaces, free of charge or by paid use, who violate this policy will be banned from using public City spaces for two (2) years before being allowed to submit subsequent applications for use of any public space.

Group Penalties: Any group, non-profit, organization, school, or organized group or gathering of a group of people using public spaces, free of charge or by paid use, who violate this policy will be cited and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

According to city documents, the permit for Pride is being recommended for approval.

It said the festival would not have a drag show as a part of the entertainment. The organizer offered to rent the entire area, including the dog park, so people on site will know they are attending Pride.

The festival would include live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors ,non profit booths and a youth activity area.

Franklin Pride is calling on supporters to come to the meeting tonight.

The work session for the board happens at 5:00 p.m. with the board meeting happening at 7:00 p.m.