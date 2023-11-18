City of Murfreesboro amends ordinance banning public homosexuality

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Murfreesboro has changed its ban on public homosexuality.

Earlier this summer, the city passed an ordinance outlawing "indecent behavior" in public, which included being openly gay.

The ACLU of Tennessee filed a lawsuit in early October against the city in response.

It was filed on behalf of the Tennessee Equality Project — the group that hosts the BoroPride Festival.

The festival was under threat this year when the city enacted a policy that would not allow the group to obtain event permits. However, a federal judge signed an order for the festival to go on last month despite this.

Earlier this month, the city amended the ordinance banning public homosexuality and removed it from being included in the definition of sexual conduct under what is considered "indecent behavior." The amendment went into effect Friday.

The ACLU said this step was small, but necessary in order to keep the ordinance constitutional.

The ACLU's lawsuit against the city is still ongoing. The suit alleges the Murfreesboro mayor and city manager engaged in a yearlong effort against the LGBTQ community.

The group said it is still working on removing remaining parts of what it calls the "anti-LGBTQ plus ordinance," such as being able to obtain permits for more events in the future.