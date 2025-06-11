City's portion of 2nd Avenue reconstruction wrapping up five years after bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's hard to believe, but this December will mark five years since a bomb detonated in the heart of downtown Nashville.

The blast, which happened on Christmas Day 2020, injured several people, caused a major AT&T network outage, and damaged dozens of buildings along the historic 2nd Avenue.

We have kept an eye on the recovery and rebuilding process ever since. And today, NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp met with the Senior Project Manager down at the site.

MIchelle Scopel showed her the fruits of their labor so far: new outdoor dining and expanded sidewalks in the block that was completed last year.

Now the final phase of construction is underway on the block where the blast occurred, causing the most damage.

"We are working on the tree wells all the underground work right now. Later in the summer, you'll probably start to see some of the hardscape go in on that side which is really exciting, and we've already done the storm water work which is actually the most intense, deep infrastructure work."

The city's work along Second Avenue should wrap by the end of this year, though construction on the damaged buildings is expected to still take years.

That work is left up to the buildings' owners.

