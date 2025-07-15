Civic leader Annette Schaffer Eskind has died at the age of 97

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Annette Schaffer Eskind has died at the age of 97.

Eskind was a civic leader, social worker and public school advocate. She was also a key supporter of Vanderbilt and several other Nashville causes.

In 2024, a joint resolution was adopted by Tennessee’s General Assembly, honoring Eskind for her more than two decades of service on the Tennessee Holocaust Commission.

She was an also an advocate supporting public education and was appointed into the first Metropolitan Nashville Board of Public Education, serving from 1965 through 1973.

Eskind died on Sunday, July 13.