Civil Rights leader Diane Nash to be honored in walk similar to one she did more than 60 years ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday afternoon Nashville Civil Rights leader Diane Nash will be celebrated with a walk from Jefferson Street to her namesake plaza downtown.

The event is called the Black Leadership Walk and the goal is to remind people of the progress that has been made for Civil Rights and the work that still needs to be done.

63 years ago on April 19, 1960, Diane Nash led people from Fisk University down Jefferson Street to the Courthouse steps where she confronted then Nashville Mayor Ben West about segregation and discrimination — to which he agreed was wrong.

A few weeks later, Nashville became the first major southern city to integrate lunch counters.

Wednesday's walk, which is being led by Metro Trustee Erica Gilmore, will celebrate Nash's bravery and is also the first in a series in partnership with America Walks to promote,"safe, equitable, accessible, and enjoyable places to walk.

It is open to everyone and will start at 2 p.m. at the corner of Jefferson Street and Rosa L. Parks Blvd., continue to Representative John Lewis Way, and end on Diane Nash Plaza outside the historic Metro Courthouse.

Gilmore has three more walks scheduled in the coming months celebrating diversity and equality for all in Nashville:

