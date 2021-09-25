Clarksville asks state to fund I-24 widening project

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Could a change be coming to one of Middle Tennessee's most heavily traveled roadways?

Clarksville city leaders are pushing for a project that would span all the way from Nashville to the Kentucky state line: widening the interstate to allow for more lanes on Interstate 24.

The city put the project on the top of its so-called "wish list" to the state, called a Legislative Agenda.

The state has already included the project in the Tennessee IMPROVE act -- but the money isn't there yet.

"It's just the matter of getting the funding there, and we need the state to understand how important it is," said Clarksville City Councilwoman Stacey Streetman. "We're the fifth-largest city in the state, we have a huge amount of traffic going through there, and we're growing daily."

Montgomery County and the Chamber of Commerce joined the city of Clarksville in making the request of widening I-24.