Clarksville carjacking leads to arrest of attempted murder suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four people are wanted in connection to a carjacking over the weekend in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, six people took the victim's car by force just after 4 a.m. at the Waffle House on North Riverside Drive.

With the help of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was located and two of the suspects were taken into custody.

23-year-old Ezekiel Mitchell was also wanted for attempted murder from an incident earlier in the month. Another individual, Taylor Watson was taken into custody.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Taylor Anderson (left), Ezekiel Mitchell (right)

Police say two men and two juveniles are still at-large.

The adult suspects include 22-year-old Charles Watson and 23-year-old Sha'Juan Freeman. Watson also has a warrant for the same attempted murder as Mitchell.

Clarksville Police Department Charles Watson (left), Sha’Juan Freeman (right)

If you see these individuals, police ask that you do not attempt to approach them.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Kurtich at 931-648-0656, ext. 5556. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.