Two men wanted for attempted homicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police are still looking for two local men wanted for attempted homicide.

Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, have warrants out in their names. They are considered armed and dangerous.

On August 1, the two were at B & L Market on College Street at around 2 a.m.

A confrontation with a 38-year-old man ended with him being shot in the torso. The man was transported to Tennova Healthcare, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Mitchell or Watson is asked to call Detective Wimmer at 931-648-0656, ext. 5527. Anonymous information can be submitted to Clarksville County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

Police advise the public not to engage with these suspects. If they are seen, contact 911 immediately; do not attempt to approach them.