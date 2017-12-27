Clarksville Church Opens Warming Shelter Ahead Of Freezing Temps

A Clarksville shelter opened its doors for anyone needing to stay warm during extremely cold temperatures expected through the week.

The New New Providence United Methodist Church opened at 4 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to stay open as long as temperatures remain so cold.

Clothing and food will be provided for those at the shelter. Church officials asked anyone willing to give donations to help take people in to bring them to the church. They're looking for clothes, food or other items such as toothpaste, soap, etc.

Other shelters in Clarksville could fill up; thus the church hoped to take in any overflow of people.

Volunteers at the shelter have been opening their doors for four years now. Despite fighting stage four cancer this year, 83-year-old Wanda Wheeler still helped put the shelter together, Tuesday. She said God called her to help those who are less fortunate.

"They're out there," said Wheeler. "They have no where else to go and someone has to do it. We took it upon ourselves to do it."

Wheeler and her husband of 64 years, Bill, will give up their time as long as the temperatures dip into the teens.

"We just don't want people out here freezing death," said Bill Wheeler.

The couple will help cook dinner for any guests of the shelter. They've been there every year since the shelter first opened its doors.