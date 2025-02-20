Clarksville emergency warming shelter in need of volunteers amid freezing temperatures

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As winter weather lingers outside Madison Street United Methodist Church, few people are venturing out. For those without shelter, the cold can be life-threatening.

The Clarksville Area Urban Ministries emergency warming shelter is providing a place for people experiencing homelessness to stay safe from the freezing temperatures. The shelter operates 24/7 when temperatures remain below 32 degrees all day.

"No joke, especially when you got one leg and half a foot — it’s no joke," Shelter guest Hugh Stack said.

Deborah Ashcraft — the Clarksville area Urban Ministries’ Grace Assistance Program Director — is overseeing shelter operations. She credits Madison Street United Methodist Church for making the shelter possible.

"Madison Street United Methodist Church is the reason we have this," Ashcraft said.

The shelter provides more than just a warm place to sleep. According to Ashcraft, it is a life-saving resource.

"Over these past few days, it’s not just a shelter — it’s a life-saving mission because you’re going to freeze to death outside," she said.

In addition to shelter, guests are provided with meals.

"You get to eat. They feed you, which I think is a great thing," Stack said.

The warming center is asking for more volunteers, particularly for overnight shifts.

"You’re going to learn something, and you may make an impact on somebody’s life," Ashcraft said.

Stack, who has found comfort and support at the shelter, hopes more people will step up to help keep it running.

"There are some good people in there that are just having a hard time," he said.

The shelter can host up to 120 people per night.

Those interested in volunteering or supporting the ministry can sign up here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com