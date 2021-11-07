Clarksville family looking for kidney donor for 3-year-old.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville family is hoping to find a donor for their 3-year-old son.

Diego Reyes was born with a rare condition, Denys-Drash, and in need of a kidney transplant.

"He's just not so happy anymore," his mom Brittany Reyes said.

The 3-year-old is still waiting to find a match.

"Now we do the home dialysis," Reyes said, "that's the one that puts some solution into his belly and sits there and drains, we do that every night for 10 hours."

Soon doctors are planning to remove both of his kidneys.

"He's a high risk for getting tumors on his kidneys," said Reyes.

His mom hasn't given up yet, she created a facebook page, A new kidney for Diego, hoping to find a match.

Diego is O positive and although he has five siblings, no members of his family are a match to donate.

If you want to see if you're a match you can click here or call 615-936-0695.