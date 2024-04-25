Clarksville family loses three dogs in house fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A recent house fire has devastated one family in more ways than one.

While the Greenwood parents, their 5-year-old daughter, and their family friend got out alive, they lost everything inside, including three beloved dogs, Marley, Hubie and Loki.

Fire officials say it happened within minutes at a home on Crabtree Circle in Clarksville Saturday night.

"They were family members, and I took it even hard," said Howard Thompson, the close friend of the family who was inside and saw the flames first.

He saved the family, but there was no time to go back inside for the pets.

"They're still devastated over the whole thing...just losing everything, their whole life, just in 11 minutes," said Thompson. "We're just going to take one day at a time. I know it's hard right now, but just looking at each other, we're still a whole family," he said.

That includes the dogs, who they'll always hold in their hearts.

If you want to help the family rebuild and buy what they need in the meantime, you can visit their GoFundMe.

They also have a black cat named Binx who is missing. You can reach out to the family if you have any information.

As for the cause of the fire, Clarksville Fire says it originated in the basement and could be electrical, but it is still under investigation.