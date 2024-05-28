Clarksville family out a pickup truck and camper after flooding from back-to-back storms

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly 48 hours after rain stopped falling in Clarksville, there's still several feet of floodwater on Meadowbrook Drive.

Sunday's torrential downpour caused a nearby creek and likely some storm drains to backup onto the road. Rachael Davis, her sons and husband live at the end of Meadowbrook. On Tuesday morning, there was roughly 5 feet of ponding water still in front of their house.

"We have a camper we built by hand off of a pop-up and it's completely submerged," said Rachael Davis. "You can't see it."

WTVF This information is by the National Weather Service, which told us this data on May 28, 2024.

This month, severe storms hit the Clarksville area pretty much back-to-back. According to the National Weather Service, on May 8, more than four inches of rain fell. This past Sunday, four more inches of rain were measured.

Rachael's husband's pickup truck was actually totaled when their street flooded during the first storm.

Are you still dealing with the aftermath of this month's storms? Send an email to hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.

Rachael's family never expected to find themselves in the same situation and so soon. The house they rent is outside the flood zone.

"If it's already getting worse and worse in that past two weeks, you never know what's going to come," Davis said.

"Next, a simple storm could be an entire flood," said David Sneathen, her son.

According to FEMA, any home can flood, so it's always a good idea to have flood insurance. However, those policies don't typically cover water damage to cars. So you'll want to talk to your car insurance agent about protecting your vehicles.

According to Clarksville officials, the area is more than 8 inches above normal for rainfall. They added that the area surrounding Meadowbrook Drive has natural features designed to receive drainage from hundreds of acres of surrounding neighborhoods.