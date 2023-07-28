Clarksville family steps in to reopen a beloved cupcake shop

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the last few years, when Clarksvillians have needed a sweet moment, they've turned to Gigi's Cupcakes.

"I like the convenience of a cupcake place," said Trisha Cruse, a longtime customer. "We used it also for our birthdays or any special occasions."

But then in June, seemingly out of nowhere, the store closed. The owner could no longer run the business but didn't really want it to have to shut down for good. So he proposed a pretty sweet deal — zero percent financing on a loan to buy the store if a family was willing to step up.

"It was definitely a little incentive to get into this with a little less risk out of our pocket," said Cruse.

It was enough of an incentive for Trisha's husband to ask the question.

"He was like: do you want to buy it? I’m like, yes. He was like, 'Are you serious?' and I’m like yes," laughed Cruse.

Sure enough, they bought the store. But owning a bakery takes commitment, the kind of commitment that would require buy-in from the whole family.

"My 16-year-old is here, my girls will probably be here on the weekends with me," said Trisha.

"It’s fine, it’s actually pretty fun," said Caleb Cruse, Trisha's 15-year-old son.

Three of their four children are picking up shifts in between school work. And in fairness to their one child not working at the store, she's only three. Trisha hopes her kids will learn lessons that will last them a lifetime.

"We really want to start instilling real-life work practices, the value of money and the value of earning and working your own business," said Trisha.

This experience has schooled Trisha too, especially since she's never dabbled in the food industry.

"I would say I’m probably 80% excited, and 20% terrified," she said.

Even still, Trisha can't wait to welcome customers back inside so they can serve up those sweet moments once again.

"I’m really excited to see what the future holds for our family and for Clarksville," said Trisha.

Gigi's Cupcakes in Clarksville officially reopens Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The store is open Monday-Saturday.