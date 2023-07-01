Clarksville Fire Rescue seeking information in Button Court fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Fire Rescue is asking for assistance as they continue to investigate a fire that took place around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28th.

Officials say that the incident occurred in the 2000 block of Button Court. Anyone with information pertaining to the fire is asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 800-762-3017 or contact Captain Neal Cherry at 931-645-7462 ext. 6331.

An award of up to $5,000 may be paid for information leading to the identification of any person committing arson.