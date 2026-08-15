Clarksville Goodwill Store evacuated as police investigate possible explosive device

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Update: The scene has cleared. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad took control of the device and is investigating.

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device that was found inside a bag that was donated to the Goodwill Store on Needmore Road.

Police received a call about the bag at around 2:40 Saturday afternoon and evacuated the building. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad has been notified and is responding to the scene.

Clarksville Fire and Montgomery County EMS are also on the scene.

Investigators are asking citizens to avoid the area until it has been deemed safe.