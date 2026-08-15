Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
57  WX Alerts
News

Actions

Clarksville Goodwill Store evacuated as police investigate possible explosive device

Police
WPIX
Police
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Update: The scene has cleared. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad took control of the device and is investigating.

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device that was found inside a bag that was donated to the Goodwill Store on Needmore Road.

Police received a call about the bag at around 2:40 Saturday afternoon and evacuated the building. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad has been notified and is responding to the scene.

Clarksville Fire and Montgomery County EMS are also on the scene.

Investigators are asking citizens to avoid the area until it has been deemed safe.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Nashville officer talks man off bridge in body cam video

Kelsey Gibbs brings us a powerful story of humanity, compassion, and love in action while showing us the hard and lifesaving work our officers do daily. Nashville is lucky to have people like Lt. Hotz wearing the badge.

- Carrie Sharp

Get the news you need from the station you trust.

Get the news you need from the station you trust.