Clarksville is getting a hockey team! Why the squad, originally from Nolensville, is moving to the Queen City

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been a little over a year since the puck first dropped at Clarksville's Ford Ice Center, and the place has stayed busy thanks to players like Nathan Abee.

"Now that this is here, I think the sport is just going to take off," said Abee, a lifelong hockey fan and player.

But there's been one thing missing — a team to officially call it home. Enter the Red River Spartans.

"It is fun, it is fast, it is furious," said Charlie Saunier, the play-by-play announcer for the Spartans.

"We want to pack the building," said Jon Tuggle, the Owner of the Red River Spartans.

For the past two seasons, they've been known as the Nashville Spartans and played their games in Nolensville. They play in USPHL, the largest amateur hockey league in the country, consisting of some future stars of the sport.

"Nolensville was a fantastic home for us, but there’s been nothing better than our arrival here in Clarksville," said Saunier.

Saunier says you will see phenomenal hockey played.

"18-21 years old, post high school, college age, looking to get that scholarship, looking to move up," he said. "The Spartans last year were 15-1 on home ice, this season looking to up that with 21 home dates."

As the Spartans grew a fan base, Tuggle realized they needed a bigger place to play.

"We just didn’t have the right facility there for the games to, to really drive fans and give what they want in the element," said the owner.

For the Spartans opening weekend in Clarksville on September 13, they'll actually be playing next door to the Ford Ice Center in the 5,500 seat F&M Bank Arena. Team leaders hope, if enough people pack the seats, they might not ever have to leave.

"By doing that, we’ll give us a great opportunity to look at future events to be [in the arena] full time. We’ve got 21 home games, that’s a lot of action here in Clarksville," said Tuggle.

A lot of action is exactly what downtown businesses and hockey fans want to see.

"Growing up here, I would have loved this opportunity as a kid. So now that it’s here, having a son who’s 5, I think it's going to great for him to be able to... let’s go catch a hockey game that’s 10 minutes down the road," said Abee, the avid hockey player.

Abee thinks having a team Clarksville can call their own will only grow the game he loves so much. "I think it’s great for the city," he said.

On opening weekend, Friday September 13, the Spartans will pay tribute to the first responders and victims of the 9/11 Terror Attacks. If you want more information about when the Red River Spartans play, how to buy tickets or more about the league, click here.

