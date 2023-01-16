Clarksville issues mandatory water restrictions, effective immediately

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the City of Clarksville, mandatory water restrictions are effective immediately after a 30-inch water transmission line leak. Emergency repairs are underway.

Stage 2 of the city's Water Conservation Contingency Plan is activated until further notice. This means the goal is 10% reduction in water usage per day. The city said all citizens must cooperate to accomplish this goal.

“I ask Clarksville citizens to please limit their water use to only necessary usage such as drinking, cooking, bathing and flushing toilets until the repair is complete,” said Gas & Water General Manager Mark Riggins.

Clarksville's water is safe to drink, according to city officials, and they said that water treatment plant staff are working around the clock to keep it that way.

The city also said it will not be necessary to fill bathtubs or store water.

Here are the guidelines that the city is asking of residents:

Restrict operation of ornamental fountains or ponds except where necessary to support aquatic life

Prohibit recreational water use, including use of faucets, hoses or hydrants

Prohibit washing of any motor vehicles, motorbikes, boats, trailers, airplanes, etc. The only exceptions to this are when public safety is at risk, as with garbage trucks and trucks that transport food and perishables.

Reduction in draining/refilling swimming pools

Prohibit hosing off paved areas, buildings, windows, or other surfaces.

More updates will be made available as utility construction crews work to finish restoring the water line break at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive.