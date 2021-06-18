Clarksville man arrested, charged with homicide in connection to overdose

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man in Clarksville was arrested and charged with second degree homicide on Wednesday in connection to a woman's overdose death in 2019.

Back in December of 2019, Clarksville Police responded to the suspected overdose death of a 28-year-old woman. Medical Examiners determined that she died of a fentanyl overdose.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Clarksville Police Department Special Operations Homicide Unit arrested John Vandal after it was determined he gave the drugs to the woman just hours before she was found dead.

Vandal was indicted during the June 2021 session of the Montgomery Grand Jury on a count of second degree homicide.