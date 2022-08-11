Clarksville man officiates more than 30,000 weddings, and isn't slowing down a bit

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While it's hard to measure love, Joe Creek sure does try.

"I don’t make as many notes as I once did," said the 87-year-old Montgomery County Commissioner.

In almost every drawer inside his house, there are thousands of pages stapled together in clumps. On them, visitors can find the names of his happy customers.

"Every month I get a copy," he said.

After all, his customers are supposed to be experiencing the happiest day of their life.

Creek's solemn vow to help others share theirs on their wedding day began about 30 years ago, starting with a friend's urging that he'd be good at it. Eye catching business cards promoting wedding ceremonies for no charge certainly didn't hurt.

"You meet all kinds of people, from all walks of life," said Creek.

Because he doesn't charge a dime, he's gotten more calls than he can count. But he has kept count of the number of ceremonies he's performed — more than 30,000. He's done them in churches, in homes, in offices and in the middle of nowhere.

"I've had a lot of unusual weddings. You know I married skydivers," said Creek. "I’ve married a doctor, dentist, not to each other."

He's seen a little bit of everything, including mistakes at the worst possible times.

"Well, twice they’ve reached in their pocket, pulled them out and dropped the ring," said Creek, talking about a wedding on the banks of the Cumberland River. "We didn’t have a ring exchange."

He's also seen some repeat customers.

"I married one lady that’s been married seven times. Three times to the same person. But you know, love has no boundaries," he said

Joe said the key, no matter the couple, is to share a little of his own heart during the vows.

"You've gotta know what the meaning of love is," said Creek.

It's the kind of love, Joe celebrated every day during his 50 years of marriage.

"I can’t say enough to praise her," Creek said with a softer voice. "I think about her many many times during the day. Not only at the house, just things that happen during the day."

A few years ago, his wife passed away. But their love still lives on with every vow shared and ring exchange. It's the kind of love you can't measure, or truly put into words.

"I love the way your spirit rights my world, and makes every day a better day," said Creek, reading us his pre-written vows. "And you will be blessed with the great happiness of life to be loved and be loved."

Joe doesn't travel outside of Clarksville anymore to perform wedding ceremonies, but if you live nearby and would like some of his wedding wisdom, you can make an appointment by calling 931-302-9150.

