Clarksville mom shares how a social media challenge impacted her child's mental health

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is taking legal action against major social media companies. NewsChannel 5 first reported it last week.

The lawsuit targets prominent companies, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Google, and others.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School system is holding social media giants responsible for their role in the mental health issues faced by students. The lawsuit, filed earlier this month, seeks to address the district's concerns regarding the lack of protections, monitors, controls, and cooperation needed to safeguard children.

Shawnee Bledsoe has come forward to share her family's story. A photo of her son Caleb using the restroom circulated around multiple school districts, eventually involving law enforcement.

Shawnee thinks the big issue is who has access to children through these social media platforms.

The incident that unfolded during Caleb's junior year of high school was deeply personal for the Bledsoe family. A group of students entered the restroom and took pictures of Caleb using the urinal, circulating them through social media platforms as part of social media challenges. The situation escalated to court, causing tremendous distress and upheaval.

“I was just extremely angry. You're having something that is supposed to be very private, circulating about you," Caleb explained.

Caleb recently graduated from CMCSS. He said the incident impacted his academic performance, making it difficult to concentrate on his studies. The private moment captured in the restroom was not only shared within his high school, but also spread to different campuses and school districts.

The student who took the picture is the only one who faced charges. The Bledsoes decided to drop them after receiving an apology, but they believe that the social media companies involved could have done more to assist them.

Shawnee emphasizes that society establishes safeguards, laws, and expectations to protect individuals from those who prey on them, and the responsibility of social media platforms should be no different.

Shawnee thinks social media companies could implement changes to their algorithms, increase profile blocking measures, and create additional safeguards to prevent such incidents. She wants these companies to take responsibility for the aspects they can control.

While some parents argue that it is not the school district's role to be concerned about their children's social media habits, Shawnee and Caleb hold a different perspective.

"Take a look into what your kids are doing. Check their phones, social media platforms and who they're connected with," Shawnee said.

Shawnee believes her son's experience serves as an example of the urgent need for better protections against such incidents. She has witnessed cases of sextortion and even adolescents taking their own lives due to privacy invasions facilitated by social media platforms.