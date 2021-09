CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board voted to approve a face mask requirement for students and employees Tuesday night.

Masks will be required indoors when physical distancing is not possible beginning Monday, September 20. It will be revisited by the School Board at each monthly Formal School Board Meeting through January 11, 2022, when it's set to expire.

Parents and employees may opt out of the requirement.