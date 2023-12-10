'I've never been so proud to be mayor': Montgomery County officials on the response to storm recovery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville-Montgomery County officials provided an update following Saturday's destructive severe weather.

Three people were killed in Clarksville due to Saturday's storms.

Montgomery County officials stated that one of the most remarkable things was how neighbors and volunteers came together to help one another.

"I've never been so proud to be mayor than right now," said County Mayor Wes Golden.

He added that there were combat medics helping people in the middle of the night and that they will deploy supplies for restoration as recovery continues.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts urged citizens to be patient as they work to get power restored. He added it could take a couple of weeks before the power is restored.

Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery stated that they had a number of related calls through the night and that today they are conducting secondary searches.

Officials confirmed the three fatalities where the storm wreaked its worst havoc, they stated more than 60 were injured.

Nine people were critically injured and taken to Vanderbilt Medical for treatment.

The city of Clarksville remains under a 9 p.m. curfew.

