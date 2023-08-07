Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools opens new high school as students return to class

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Clarksville-Montgomery County students return to class on Monday, some will be heading to a brand new high school.

Kirkwood High School is located on Rossview Road in Clarksville, next to the middle school which opened last year. It is the eighth high school in the district.

School officials tell us the goal is to make sure these students are prepared for the future once they graduate. To do that, the school is not only offering a traditional curriculum, but also it will house The Academy of Distribution and Logistics. It will offer prep courses for careers in the field of Supply Chain Management. The school will also offer programs for careers like web design, auto mechanics and audio-visual production.

Kirkwood offered a back-to-school orientation for all students this past weekend to get them acclimated to the new environment and excited about the upcoming year.

County-wide, the district is implementing new weapons detection systems. Only two schools will offer that to start, Northwest and Rossview, because of student population and building entrances. That system will be able to detect any kind of dangerous items without students or visitors removing anything from their pockets.

Other safety measures include each school in the district having an SRO, giving both students and parents peace of mind.