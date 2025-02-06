Clarksville mother needs help with expenses after losing 15-year-old son in deadly shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are continuing to search for a suspect involved in the death of a Clarksville teen.

15-year-old Ikehliayon Hite was killed at a convenience store on Peachers Mill Road on February 2.

Hite's mother, Shantikea Merriwether, has started a GoFundMeto help with funeral expenses. She's faced with burying her only son while still taking care of her other children.

The GoFundMe hopes to raise $10,000.

Hite was shot at Chum's Discount Tobacco Store Sunday afternoon. Merriwether said he was at the gas station riding around with friends. His killer has not been found.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or additional video footage, please contact Detective King at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5280. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, submit a tip online at Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers or call the Tipline, 931-645-8477.