Clarksville nonprofit mobilizes to help Texas flood victims

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville-based nonprofit is gathering essential supplies to send to flood victims in Texas as organizations across the country mobilize to help those affected by devastating floods.

Inside Yaipak headquarters, volunteers are working together to prepare hygiene kits for people in Central Texas.

Many of these kits will go to Yaipak’s warehouse in Texas, where teams are already responding to the disaster.

“The team there is working long hours to gather the supplies that’s needed. You go into those places with a lot of our partners. We’re working with not only in Texas and Tennessee but around the country,” Sherry Nicholson, founder of Yaipak, said.

Nicholson says responding to natural disasters like this devastating flooding requires coordinated support from many organizations.

Yaipak is collaborating with organizations like Operation Boots on the Ground, which is already witnessing firsthand how rising waters have destroyed homes and communities.

“We can work together and make sure it’s done in a sustainable way,” Nicholson said.

Beyond hygiene bags, Yaipak is preparing to deploy generators, cleanup buckets, a mobile laundry truck, and power tools once they receive clearance from Texas officials. Currently, search operations are still underway for missing persons.

“I’ve got a lot of family in Texas, and I’m grateful they’re okay. We all know somebody, and that’s devastating and that’s painful,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson encourages people to donate funds or volunteer their time to support relief efforts.

“Come and be willing to pack hygiene bags, help load some trailers, or whatever that will look like,” Nicholson said.

The words on Nicholson’s earrings reflect the organization’s mission even during difficult times: “We serve with joy and we want to bring hope.”

Yaipak is collecting only new items for families who have lost so much in Texas, including new clothes, shoes, first aid supplies, and more. Donations can be dropped off at Yaipak headquarters at 1255 Paradise Hill Road in Clarksville or their Texas location at 1040 Schlipf Road in Katy, Texas.

