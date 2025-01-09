Clarksville nonprofit women's boutique hosts fundraiser

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Confidence comes more naturally when an outfit feels right and Bella's Closet helps women find the perfect outfits in their boutique at no cost.

Cynthia Pitts is the director of Bella's Closet. She said she used to take their trailer to bring the same smiles to women at events.

"It is what helps us put the clothes in and transport which we were going to use for the fashion show," said Pitts.

Just before Christmas, someone stole the Bella's Closet trailer. Clarksville police found it but whoever took the trailer, did a lot of damage.

"We had someone ask what would be the cost to fix the trailer and I said probably $10,000," said Pitts.

Cynthia planned to use their trailer for their first Bella's Closet fundraiser on Feb. 8th. Now with more than just costs to run Bella's Closet, she hopes the fundraiser helps fix their trailer too.

"We are going to have a brunch. We are going to have a silent auction and we are also going to have a fashion show, and we will be wearing the clothes from Bella's closet," said Pitts.

Pitts hopes the event allows them to continue to help women walk a little taller.

