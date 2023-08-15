Watch Now
Clarksville officer wounded, police handling barricaded suspect

Posted at 4:25 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 17:25:38-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville officer is hurt and others are surrounding a perimeter Tuesday afternoon in attempts to negotiate with a barricaded suspect.

Police said the suspect — currently around Union Hall Drive and White Oak Drive — has been shooting at officers and serves as an "active threat." Police didn't indicate why they were approaching the suspect prior to the barricade.

As a result, Needmore Road and Union Hall Road are shut down. The Clarksville Police Department is advising residents nearby stay in their homes.

The officer who was shot sustained injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.

