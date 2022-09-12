Clarksville police arrest man for a potential shooting threat at Riverfest

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested after planning a potential shooting at Riverfest on Saturday, September 10.

Clarksville Police received an anonymous tip at 11:12 a.m. on Saturday that Dandre Collier, 31, was a potential threat to the festival. Officers were given a picture of Collier and a vehicle description.

Clarksville Police Department

Officers found a warrant for Collier's arrest when they began investigating the incident.

An on-duty officer at the event spotted Collier and alerted other officers who were working the festival at 12:40 p.m. Collier was taken into custody without incident.

Collier has been charged with commission of act of terrorism, felon possessing a firearm, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, manufacture, delivery, or selling of controlled substances and stalking.

His bond was set at $181,500 for all charges. No further information is available at this time.