Clarksville police arrest woman accused of punching elementary school principal

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville woman is in custody after police arrested her for allegedly punching an elementary school principal.

Police arrested Tandrea Laquise Sanders after the incident took place on Thursday at Glenellen Elementary School.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office officials said they used school surveillance to identify the woman, who was seen punching the principal.

“We as parents and community members have absolutely had enough," Sheriff John Fuson said. "Our SROs are working tirelessly to maintain safety on our school campuses for students and school staff. Dealing with the behavioral issues of an adolescent student is challenging enough, now we have a parent who feels that they can come to a school campus and act in this manner. This is not the first time that this has occurred. I can tell you that circumstances like this will not be tolerated. I spoke with District Attorney (Robert) Nash this morning about this incident and will ensure that Sanders is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible. A message needs to and will be sent. The example starts here with Sanders and this incident”.

Sanders is charged with assault and in jail on a $5,000 bond.