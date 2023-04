CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who is reported missing.

Deborah Stanford, 24, was last seen at her home on Cook Drive around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Stanford is described as a 5'8" woman who weighs roughly 120 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone sees Deborah or knows her location, you are asked to call 911 so officers can check on her well-being.