CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Clarksville, fatal crash investigators are working the scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and car.

Clarksville police say the accident took place Sunday night at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Twelve Oaks Boulevard.

Officers have closed off all westbound lanes of Tiny Town Road and ask the public to find alternate routes until further notice.

No further information has been released on the accident at this time.