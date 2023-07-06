Clarksville Police Department cracking down on illegal vehicle window tinting

The Clarksville Police Department has recently raised concerns over the increasing number of motor vehicles with illegally tinted windshields. They say these vehicles pose a safety threat to both drivers and pedestrians.

According to TCA 55-9-107, it is unlawful for any person to operate a motor vehicle with a visible light transmittance of less than 35% or windshields that reduce light transmittance below 70%.

The police department says windows on motor vehicles come with a glazing/tinted process which has already reduced the light transmittance to approximately 70% on all windows.

They add; the only windshield tint that is allowed is approximately the top 6" of the windshield, known as the “shade band.”

They say the intent behind the law is to ensure clear visibility for drivers, especially during inclement weather conditions or low-light situations such as nighttime driving.

The reduced visibility can also affect the driver's visual acuity and depth perception. This impairment can lead to a higher risk of crashes, as the driver's ability to react to road conditions and potential hazards is compromised. Furthermore, pedestrians, particularly those wearing dark clothing, can be hard to see when windows are tinted too dark.

To address this issue, the Clarksville Police Department will be adding window tint violations to their enforcement of moving traffic violations.

"The law states if the windows are tinted, it’s probable cause to be pulled over for a traffic violation. If you’re not in compliance with the law and your window shield is tinted, you could be pulled over," Clarksville Police Department Public Information Officer Scott Beaubien said.

He adds; drivers should know that it is unlawful for a professional installer to apply tinting materials to any motor vehicle to cause that motor vehicle to be in violation of the law.

He said they are required to supply each customer with a signed receipt for each motor vehicle to which tinting materials have been applied. However, the burden of proof is on the vehicle owner to show that their vehicle is in compliance with the law.

Beaubien wants drivers to understand that the lower the percentage, the darker the tint.

Gage Sherlock, an employee at S&S Auto Glass & Tint, says it's important to comply with the law.

"We recommend the law to you and would like to push it on you to do that," Sherlock said.

He said there's a limit to the darkness of the tint they will do, highlighting the potential hazards associated with excessively dark window tinting.

Window tinting laws vary state to state and window to window.

Clarksville Police say since many Fort Campbell soldiers call the area home, they base the law on where your vehicle is registered. Learn more here.

Beaubien adds; calls of service will remain the department's top priority, but they're on the lookout for those violating the law.