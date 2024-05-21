Clarksville Police Department investigating the death of a Ft. Campbell soldier

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the death of a Ft. Campbell soldier who was found at a residence in the 900 block of Tiny Town Rd on May 18.

Officials stated that Army Criminal Investigation Division agents notified the 101st Airborne Division of the death investigation on May 19.

Pfc. Katia Duenas-Aguilar was 23 years old and had completed basic combat training and advanced individual training at Fort Eisenhower. She was from Mesquite, Texas and had entered the active-duty Army in 2018.

“We are stunned by the death of Pfc. Duenas-Aguilar,” said Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler. “In the meantime, we will continue to cooperate with Army and local investigative authorities on this matter.”

Anyone with information in her death is asked to please contact Detective Hofinga at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5684.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, please call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tips Line at (931) 645-8477 or submit a tip online at https://P3tips.com/591.