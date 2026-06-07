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Clarksville Police investigating bomb threat at Tennova Healthcare

Caller claimed pipe bombs were planted around Tennova Healthcare on Dunlop Lane, shutting down operations for hours
Clarksville Police Department_car
Clarksville Police Department
Clarksville Police Department_car
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CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police in Clarksville responded to a Vanderbilt facility after a bomb threat was reported Saturday.

A caller claimed several people had placed pipe bombs around the Tennova Healthcare on Dunlop Lane.
Officers searched the building's entrances, trash cans and dumpsters.
At the same time EMS diverted incoming transports to Sango ER.

No suspicious devices were found, and the hospital has resumed operations as normal.
Police are continuing to investigate the source of the call.

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Students help relaunch donation drive for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

- Lelan Statom

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.

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