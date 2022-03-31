Clarksville police investigating vehicle theft, rash of vehicle burglaries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a rash of vehicle burglaries and the theft of a vehicle, all related, the Clarksville Police Department has begun an investigation, and seeks information.

According to CPD, a 2021 Nissan Altima was stolen from an apartment complex on Smithson lane on Friday, March 18. Several vehicle burglaries happened on Autumn Drive over the following days.

CPD Autumn Drive surveillance image of vehicle burglar suspect in Clarksville.

The stolen Altima was found Monday. The ensuing investigation allowed detectives to find surveillance video of the suspects from Governor's Square Mall.

CPD Governor's Square Mall surveillance image of suspects in vehicle burglaries case out of Clarksville.

Anyone with information on the case or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective Neagos at 931-648-0656, ext. 5537. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the Montgomery County Crime Stoppers tipsline at 931-645-8477, or via an online form at P3Tips.

CPD reports that so far in 2022, there have been 117 reported vehicle burglaries, or car hopping incidents, and 104 vehicles stolen.