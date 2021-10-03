Clarksville police looking for SUV driver who hit 10-year-old

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Clarksville Police Department investigators are currently looking into a hit and run case that resulted in a 10-year-old left injured after a bike ride.

CPD personnel said in a media release that young girl was riding her bike when a red SUV hit her in the area of Sikorsky Lane and Raven Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The child's father took her to the hospital, where she is reported to be in serious but stable condition. Officers searched the area, but did not find the vehicle. Police investigators are asking for the public's assistance to help identify the vehicle or may have witnessed an SUV leaving the area.

Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact Officer Headley, 931-648-0656, ext. 5683. To remain anonymous and eligble for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

