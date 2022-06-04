Clarksville police report several 'car hopping' crimes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a simple task, but police across the mid-state said it's something many people are forgetting to do at their own homes, leading to hundreds of stolen guns out on our streets.

"It's usually in the middle of the night, early in the morning when people are asleep, they'll go through a subdivision or apartment complex," said Scott Beaubien with the Clarksville Police Department.

Police call it car hopping. Without even breaking a window, a group of thieves will show up in a neighborhood and check several car doors to see if they're unlocked. When they find one, they'll quickly search the car for anything valuable, including guns.

This year alone in Clarksville, police said thieves have stolen 39 guns from cars, many of which were simply unlocked.

"Now they're on the streets, in the hands of someone we don't know," Beaubien said.

In Nashville, the problem isn't any better. Metro Police said of the 873 guns stolen this year, more than 70% came from cars and trucks.

At least 21 guns were stolen from vehicles in Nashville just last week.

"It's all preventable and avoidable," Beaubien said. "It is a simple concept, just lock your car, don't leave it running and secure your valuables."

