Clarksville police searching for hit-and-run suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

The driver of a white sedan collided with a motorcycle on Feb. 19 around 2:24 a.m. at the intersection of Madison Street and Ashland City Road/41A Bypass, according to Clarksville police. The driver left the scene immediately after the collision.

The motorcyclist was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by life flight. Their condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the suspected vehicle involved in this hit and run or the driver should contact Investigator Crosby at 931-648-0656, ext. 5336 or email her at victoria.croby@cityofclarksville.com.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers tip line at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.

